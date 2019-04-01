After several high-profile scandals, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out the case for regulating his own company. But regulating one tech giant will likely mean regulating others, and they might not be as keen on letting Congress in. But first we do the numbers on Saudi Aramco, which just released figures revealing it's the world's most profitable company. Plus: what you need to know about a big snack food merger.
If Congress regulates Facebook, who else gets caught up?
By Marketplace • 5 hours ago