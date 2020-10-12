Hurricane Season 2020: Live Updates

Oct. 12

FEMA Center Opens in Milton

FEMA issued the following new release:

PENSACOLA, Fla. — FEMA has opened a mobile registration center for Hurricane Sally survivors in Milton.

The center, called a Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC), is staffed with FEMA personnel who can assist with registration and answer questions about disaster-assistance programs. Center location:

Pensacola State College, 5988 U.S. 90, Milton, FL 32583. Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Other centers are operating in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties. Disaster survivors can get help registering at any of the centers. Other locations:

BAY COUNTY

Bay County Public Library, 898 West 11th St, Panama City, FL 32401.Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32507

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St., Pensacola, FL 32505

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Escambia County Extension Service, 3740 Stefani Rd., Cantonment, FL 32533

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Pensacola State College, South Santa Rosa Center, 5075 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The centers operate under COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors and FEMA personnel are safe. Distancing and face coverings are required.

It is not necessary to visit a center to register with FEMA. Disaster survivors with uninsured losses can also apply by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov;

Downloading the FEMA App; or by

Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY).Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service.

The following information is necessary when you register:

Address of the damaged dwelling where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address)

Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Insurance information

Total household annual income

Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account)

A description of disaster-caused damage and losses

Oct. 8

FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Centers to Close on Saturday and Reopen Sunday

Due to forecasted wind and rain, FEMA will close Escambia County, Santa Rosa County and Okaloosa County sites that help with individual assistance on Saturday, Oct. 10 and will reopen Sunday, Oct. 11.

The centers, called Mobile Registration Intake Centers, are staffed with FEMA personnel who can assist with registration and answer questions about disaster-assistance programs. For more information on FEMA mobile centers, click here.

Escambia schools open Friday

Superintendent Malcolm Thomas has announced, “All Escambia County (FL) public schools and offices will be operating on a regular schedule for Traditional (face-to-face instruction), as well as Remote and Virtual instruction on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Current projections for Hurricane Delta indicate our area will be fortunate, receiving rain and some wind.”

Superintendent Thomas stated, “The district will continue to monitor Hurricane Delta, working along with the Emergency Operation Center (EOC), as the safety and welfare of our students and staff are paramount.”

Should the storm’s track change, requiring updates or changes, announcements will be made via local media, through School Messenger phone calls or text messages, as well as through posts on the school district’s website and social media.

Oct. 7

SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Businesses and Residents of Florida Affected by Hurricane Sally

Businesses and residents in the declared area can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBA has opened Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Centers / Virtual Business Recovery Center (VDLOC/VBRC) to help survivors apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov.

Virtual customer support representatives are available to help applicants complete the online application during these hours: Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center / Virtual Business Recovery Center (VDLOC/VBRC) Open seveb days a week from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Survivors should contact the SBA’s Disaster Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 for assistance in completing their loan applications. Requests for SBA disaster loan program information may be obtained by emailing FOCE-Help@sba.gov.

Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20% of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage. Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed personal property.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362. Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Loan applications can also be downloaded at www.sba.gov.

Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Dec. 1, 2020.

The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 2, 2021.

Disaster Survivors: Be Aware of Fraud And Identity Theft

FEMA reminds survivors:

FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) never charge for registration, home inspections, grants, disaster-loan applications or anything else.

If you have registered and want to verify any correspondence from FEMA, call at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).

If you suspect fraud, call the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721, the Florida Attorney General’s Fraud Hotline at 866-966-7226 or report it your local police department.

FEMA also recommends you monitor your credit report for any accounts or changes you do not recognize. If you discover someone is using your information, you will need to take additional steps, including filing a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission through its website: IdentityTheft.gov.

For more information about Hurricane Sally recovery in Florida, visit the FEMA disaster webpage at https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4564 or the Florida Division of Emergency Management webpage at https://www.floridadisaster.org/info/

FEMA center update

FEMA issued the following news release:

FEMA’s Mobile Registration Intake Center in Okaloosa County has changed locations. Effective today, the new location will be Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd., Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other centers are operating in Escambia, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties. Disaster survivors can get help registering at any of the centers. Other locations:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32507

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St., Pensacola, FL 32505

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Escambia County Extension Service, 3740 Stefani Rd., Cantonment, FL 32533

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Pensacola State College, South Santa Rosa Center, 4075 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Residents Encourages To Complete Ferry Service Survey

A survey has been designed by UWF College of Business and the Haas Center to gauge the community's interest in ferry service between the cities of Pensacola, Gulf Breeze & Pensacola Beach. The survey will take just a few minutes to complete at uwf.edu/ferryservice.

FDOT’s Update On The Pensacola Bay Bridge

FDOT has made clear it expects the contractors on the Pensacola Bay Bridge to properly secure all equipment ahead of the storm. Bridge inspection teams are at the ready to monitor the possibility of bridge closures in the region and crews stand prepared to respond to damage resulting from the storm.

A survey of the piers and topside inspections of Pensacola Bay Bridge have been completed along with most of the underwater footings. Additional dive teams have been deployed, bringing the total to eight, to assist with the final inspection. Demolition is focused on three of the spans with the purpose of removing the damaged portions while preventing any further damage to the structure. In the interest of safety, crews are also utilizing remote controlled jack hammers on portions of the structure. The contractor has ordered three additional cranes to replace existing cranes that were damaged or lost to assist in the process. Two additional subcontractors are also on site, to increase on-site resources with additional equipment and 40 additional personnel to expedite demolition.

The recommended repairs to the damaged areas of the Pensacola Bay Bridge will take approximately six months to complete with a targeted opening date of early March 2021. Once repairs are complete, all four lanes will be open with no load restrictions and at the same condition as expected for new construction. As each repair method is developed, FDOT will be conducting reviews to ensure the contractor is hitting all milestones in the established schedule.

FDOT will be meeting with local leaders, chambers of commerce and others to communicate information and coordinate outreach efforts to the community and visitors starting tomorrow.

FDOT is exploring alternative transportation solutions to assist moving people and goods through the region and is also assisting local governments as they look to apply for emergency relief funds through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) regarding alternate transportation services.

Three of the contractor’s barges remain on or under the structure and the removal of those barges will have to be done with great caution. The contractor has prioritized the removal of the barges and will work closely with FDOT to ensure the least amount of additional damage possible to the bridge in this effort. To date, 12 barges have been removed from the area with two most recently recovered from near Scenic Highway and the Garcon Point Bridge.

The design is underway for the permanent repairs and reestablishment of four lanes of traffic on the bridge with a focus on substructure repairs which includes the piers. Durability, and ensuring there is absolutely no reduction in the bridge’s strength as a result of the repairs, remains paramount in the design plans.

FDOT is assessing the final total number of the spans/piers that will ultimately need to be replaced. The contractor has already fabricated 25 beams and the piers needed to begin repairs. The contractor has also begun constructing more replacement beams and piers at its offsite yard and has reached out to other facilities to assist in production. This aggressive effort will allow the installation of these items to commence as soon as demolition of the damaged items are complete.

Further preliminary inspection findings include:

To date, FDOT divers have inspected 202 underwater footings while top side inspection teams have assessed 105 spans, 202 piers and 525 beams.

The number of spans requiring full replacement remains at five and FDOT has identified an additional two that will require partial replacement.

A minimum of twelve pedestrian spans have been identified for replacement.

FDOT will have to replace a number of beams and is still determining the specific number needing replacement.

The U.S. Coast Guard has established a 500-yard buffer zone for all Pensacola Bay Bridge construction activities. Vessels may use only low or idle speeds within the buffer zone. Due to the potential for underwater hazards, boaters are advised to use caution near the bridge. The navigational channel has been inspected and is free of hazards. For this reason, crossing beneath the bridge should be done only at the navigational channel.

Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge have been suspended through 6 a.m., Friday, October 23.

Property owners impacted by Skanska’s barges or other equipment during Hurricane Sally can contact pensacola@skanska.com.

Mobile Registration Intake Center Reopened

The Mobile Intake Resource Center (MRIC) at Bayou La Batre, 12745 Padgett Switch Rd., Mobile, AL, has reopened.

The center will remain open today and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. The center will then close due to Hurricane Delta’s impact to the area. The center is scheduled to reopen on Monday, provided local conditions permit.

Disaster loans to help Florida renters

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) offers low-interest disaster loans to help Florida renters repair or replace disaster-damaged personal property, including automobiles. Renters may be eligible for up to $40,000, depending on their losses. The application deadline is Dec. 1, 2020.

Applicants may apply online using SBA’s secure website at https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov. Or they may email FOCE-Help@SBA.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For additional information about SBA disaster loans, the loan application process, or for help completing the SBA application, visit SBA’s secure website at https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 800-877-8339.

For more information about Hurricane Sally recovery in Florida, visit the FEMA disaster webpage at https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4564.

Residents with damage should first register with FEMA at disasterassistance.gov (short-term grants) and then apply to SBA for a disaster loan at disasterloan.sba.gov.

It’s important to know that low-interest federal disaster loans are for HOMEOWNERS AND RENTERS, plus businesses of all sizes, non-profit organizations, faith-based organizations, small aquaculture businesses, and small agricultural cooperatives impacted by Hurricane Sally. All can apply for their uncompensated losses – i.e. their insurance wasn’t enough to complete their repairs or they didn’t have insurance.

People do not have to wait for their insurance settlement to apply for a loan. They can get money from SBA to start their repairs and then assign their insurance settlement to pay down their loan.

It’s free to apply and the interest rates are very low. Please see the attached information for details.

SBA disaster loans cover things insurance often does not, such as debris removal, decks, fencing, sheds, etc.

Terms are up to 30 years to make the payments affordable, and no collateral is required for loans of $25,000 or less.

There is no pre-payment penalty.

Update From Escambia County

Avoid Scenic Highway north of I-10

Debris contractors will be collecting debris from the right of way on Scenic Highway between 9 Mile Road/Hwy 90 to the interstate today. Escambia County officials said drivers may want to use Davis Highway during that time. #HurricaneSally #Delta

Ala. FEMA centers to close in advance of Delta

FEMA issued the following news release Monday evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – With Tropical Storm Delta looming off-shore, FEMA and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency are taking the precautionary safety measure of ceasing operations at all their Mobile Registration Intake Centers.

Most centers will close at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, and remain closed until 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, provided the storms impacts permit.

The following MRICs are affected:

Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE -- Operated by the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA). 1100 Fairhope Ave. Closes at 6 p.m. MONDAY, OCT. 5. Re-opening to be determined.

FOLEY -- Foley Satellite Courthouse, 201 E. Section Ave., closes at 6 p.m. Oct. 7. Operations resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

ROBERTSDALE -- Central Annex, 22251 Palmer St., closes at 6 p.m. Oct. 7. Operations resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

Escambia County

ATMORE – Atmore City Hall Complex, 201 E. Louisville Ave., closes at 6 p.m. Oct. 7. Operations resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

Mobile County

BAYOU LA BATRE –12745 Padgett Switch Rd. is closed. Operations resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

Oct. 5

Sandbags Available In Okaloosa County

Okaloosa County will have sandbags available at north and south yards as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Locations:

1759 S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview – In the Public Works Yard along Goodwin Ave. 710 Essex Rd.

Ft. Walton Beach – outside the fence in the turn-around area.

Sandbags and sand are available 24/7 for citizens to fill on their own, free of charge.

Alert: Pensacola to declare state of emergency, effective Tuesday, Mayor Grover Robinson said during his weekly news conference this morning.

There is a Mobile Registration Intake Center located at 316 Pritchard Ave, Pritchard, AL. it will be at that location Oct. 12-14.

Oct. 3

(Editor's note: FEMA on Saturday corrected the address of the Santa Rosa Center in Gulf Breeze.)

FEMA Open Mobile Registration Centers

FEMA has opened mobile registration centers for Hurricane Sally survivors in Escambia County today. Here is a portion of FEMA’s news release:

The centers, called Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRICs), are staffed with FEMA personnel who can assist with registration and answer questions about disaster-assistance programs. Center locations in Escambia are:

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Hwy., Pensacola, FL 32507. Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St., Pensacola, FL 32505. Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Escambia County Extension Service, 3740 Stefani Rd., Cantonment, FL 32533. Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

FEMA Santa Rosa center

Pensacola State College,South Santa Rosa Center, 5075 Gulf Breeze Pkwy., Gulf Breeze, FL 32563

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

FEMA Okaloosa center

Emerald Coast Healthcare Coalition, 755 Lovejoy Road, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

What to Expect After You Register With FEMA

If you reported that you may not be able to live safely in your home, it may be necessary for FEMA to perform an inspection of the damaged dwelling. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA field inspections are being conducted remotely.

For remote inspections, FEMA inspectors will contact applicants by phone to answer questions about the type and extent of damage sustained. Remote inspections provide an effective way of evaluating damage, comparable to traditional, in-person inspections, and this expedites the delivery of recovery assistance.

Survivors with minimal damage who can live in their homes will not automatically be scheduled for a home inspection when applying to FEMA. However, they may request an inspection if they later find significant disaster-caused damage.

Oct. 2

Volunteers needed in Santa Rosa

Civic and faith-based groups are needed to help Santa Rosa County residents struggling with manpower needs following Hurricane Sally. Volunteers are needed to cut and remove trees, tarp roofs, clean yards and perform other physical tasks for the county’s more vulnerable citizens.

Organizations may register at www.crisiscleanup.org now and will be fast-tracked for approval in time for the crisp cooler weather this weekend! Registration through Crisis Cleanup is important in ensuring needs can be met without duplication of efforts.

Can’t volunteer physically but still want to help? Donate funds to assist Santa Rosa County residents in need through SAFER, (www.santarosa.fl.gov/353/SAFER), Santa Rosa County’s Support Alliance for Emergency Readiness, a local organization that serves the unmet needs of county residents during the long-term recovery period following disasters, or through United Way of West Florida by texting 850Relief to 41444 or online at www.uwwf.org/850Relief.

Santa Rosa County residents who need assistance are encouraged to call Crisis Cleanup, 800-451-1954, to make a request for help.

What Will FEMA Cover?

FEMA will provide assistance to those who have lost their homes whether you rent or own.

FEMA will offer transitional sheltering assistance for renters and homeowners and also for other disaster related expenses including medical/dental, childcare, funeral/burial, essential household items, moving/storage, vehicle and some clean-up items.

FEMA housing assistance typically covers only costs that will make your home habitable. Damage to non-essential space, landscaping or spoiled food usually is not covered by FEMA grants.

FEMA assistance can’t duplicate the assistance you receive from your insurance company.

FEMA does not offer assistance for secondary homes (vacation homes, rental properties), only primary residences.

FEMA does not offer assistance for small businesses but they do partner with the SBA which is offering low interest loans.

FEMA will not provide money to individuals or households for losses already covered by insurance but you do not need to wait to apply for FEMA assistance. You will have up to 12 months from the date you registered with FEMA to submit insurance information for review.

Gulf Islands National Seashore Reopening Some Areas

National Park Service officials will reopen several areas of Gulf Islands National Seashore in Florida this weekend. On Saturday, October 3, Johnson Beach in the Perdido Key Area and the Naval Live Oaks Area will reopen. The Okaloosa Area will reopen on Sunday, October 4. The three areas will open on their normal operating schedules. For more information, click here.

Santa Rosa County Damage Assessment Report:

50 public facilities damaged (10 roads/bridges, four public buildings, 34 parks/boat ramps)

19 commercial buildings assessed (6 affected, 9 had minor damage, 4 had major damage)

1650 citizens submitted damage reports which is not just homes but also sheds, roads, trees down, flooding/drainage issues, fences, boats, cars, etc.

Approximately 1,400 homes were assessed of which:

786 were affected (some sort of minor damage – still livable, like shingles missing or cosmetic damage)

468 homes had minor damage - water in home 3-18 inches, may have to replace sheetrock or window but still livable

139 homes had major damage - more than 18 inches of water, structural damage, damage will keep residents out of their home for more than 30 days

Six homes were destroyed – structure is total loss, permanently uninhabitable, not economically feasible to rebuild.

Gov. DeSantis Announces Individual Assistance For Northwest Florida Counties

I’m pleased to announce that @fema has approved Individual Assistance for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton and Bay counties, providing families in NW FL access to critical programs and resources following Hurricane #Sally. More info here – https://t.co/lxTegsSAz2 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 2, 2020

Escambia County Receives Disaster Declaration For Individual Assistance

Oct. 1

ECAT bus to Gulf Breeze announced

Beginning Monday, ECAT will launch bus Route 20 to help transport passengers between Escambia County and the City of Gulf Breeze.

ECAT bus fares remain suspended, ECAT officials said in a Thursday news release.

Please see the detailed schedule which starts from the Pensacola Bay Center Park and Ride lot, located at 121 E. Gregory St., at 5:50 a.m. and ends at Tiger Point Community Center, located at 1370 Tiger Park Lane, with the last stop at 8:50 p.m.

The route from Gulf Breeze starts at Tiger Point Community Center at 6:05 a.m. and ends at the Pensacola Bay Center at 8:20 p.m. Buses will arrive every 30 minutes on the hour and half hour at the starting location. The route is approximately 34 miles, and riders should expect a trip that is 45 minutes to an hour, depending on traffic.

Six months to repair Pensacola Bay Bridge

From the state department of transportation

After a multi-layer inspection and assessment by the Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) statewide team of bridge experts, FDOT announced today, Thursday, October 1, that the recommended repairs to the damaged areas of the Pensacola Bay Bridge will take approximately six months to complete, weather permitting. Once repairs are complete, all four lanes will be open with no load restrictions and at the same condition as expected for new construction.

FDOT will be meeting with local leaders, chambers of commerce and others to communicate information and coordinate outreach efforts to the community and visitors beginning the week of Monday, October 5.

FDOT is actively exploring alternative transportation solutions to assist moving people and goods through the region and is also assisting local governments as they look to apply for emergency relief funds through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) regarding alternate transportation services.

FDOT and its partners have made the reopening of the Pensacola Bay Bridge a top priority with numerous efforts underway. The survey of the piers and topside inspections have been completed along with most of the underwater footings. Demolition is proceeding with a focus on two of the spans to allow for underwater inspection. The contractor has ordered two additional cranes to replace existing cranes that were damaged or lost to assist in the process. Two additional subcontractors are also on-site, mobilized from as far away as Baton Rouge, to increase on-site resources with additional equipment and 40 additional personnel to expedite demolition.

Three of the contractor’s barges remain on or under the structure and the removal of those barges will have to be done with great caution. The contractor has prioritized the removal of the barges and will work closely with FDOT to ensure the least amount of additional damage possible to the bridge in this effort. To date, the nine barges have been removed from the area including three from private property, three from the Bayou Texar region, two from Naval Air Station Pensacola and one near the Garcon Point Bridge.

The design is underway for the permanent repairs and reestablishment of four lanes of traffic on the bridge with a focus on substructure repairs which includes the piers. Durability, and ensuring there is absolutely no reduction in the bridge’s strength as a result of the repairs, remains paramount in the design plans.

FDOT is assessing the final total number of the spans/piers that will ultimately need to be replaced. The contractor has already fabricated 25 beams and the piers needed to begin repairs. The contractor has also begun constructing more replacement beams and piers at its offsite yard and has reached out to other facilities to assist in production. This aggressive effort will allow the installation of these items to commence as soon as demolition of the damaged items are complete.

Further preliminary inspection findings include:

To date, FDOT divers have inspected 202 underwater footings while top side inspection teams have assessed 105 spans, 202 piers and 525 beams.

The number of spans requiring full replacement remains at five and FDOT has identified an additional two that will require partial replacement.

FDOT will have to replace a number of beams and is still determining the specific number needing replacement.

Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge have been suspended through 6 a.m., Friday, October 23.

Details on the detour routes, including graphics, FAQs, and regular updates can be found online at fdot.gov/PensacolaBay. Members of the public wishing to receive these updates can choose to subscribe by providing their email address on this website as well. FDOT has also posted a video overview of the bridge that highlights the individual components inspectors are investigating.

FDOT understands the contractor has dispatched a community outreach team and insurance claim specialists to assist impacted property owners. The contractor has asked property owners impacted by Skanska’s barges or other equipment during Hurricane Sally to contact them at pensacola@skanska.com.

Debris pickup for homeowners associations, subdivisions

From Santa Rosa County:

Santa Rosa County requires all homeowners associations representing private or gated subdivisions or roads execute a right of entry and hold harmless form before Hurricane Sally debris can be removed from those premises.

The right of entry/hold harmless form can be found online (https://bit.ly/2EVKSlW) and should be completed by an authorized representative and emailed to MalloryW@santarosa.fl.gov in the county attorney's office before debris haulers will be able to provide services to those neighborhoods. For questions, call the Santa Rosa County attorney's office, 850-983-1857.

1 p.m.

DeSantis Announces FEMA Assistance For Santa Rosa County

Following #Sally, @FEMA has approved full public assistance for Santa Rosa County, providing federal funding for debris removal, emergency protective measures & permanent infrastructure. @FLSERT will continue working with all impacted counties to apply for federal assistance. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 1, 2020

Curbside Residential Debris Pickup In Escambia

Escambia County residents, that can safely do so, are asked to place any storm-generated debris on the public right of way (the area of residential property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement).

Commercial-generated waste will not be accepted.

Businesses should contact their waste collection service provider or a debris removal contractor. Business and commercial material is not eligible to be removed curbside by Escambia County.

Nonprofits are allowed to place debris on public right of way for pickup.

Debris that was generated by Hurricane Sally should be placed and sorted on the area immediately adjoining the road in front of your home. The county has divided its jurisdiction into three zones and contracted with three separate companies to accomplish the debris removal in 90 days.

Residents are urged to separate the debris as follows:

Vegetative Debris - whole trees and large limbs should be cut into lengths of four feet or less, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks and other leafy material

Construction and Demolition Debris - damaged components of buildings and structures such lumber and wood, wall board, glass, metal, roofing materials, tile, furnishings and fixtures

Appliances and White Goods - refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, ovens, ranges, washing machines, clothes dryers and water heaters

Electronic Waste - computers, televisions, office electronic equipment, etc.

Household Hazardous Waste - materials that are ignitable, reactive, toxic or corrosive such as paints, cleaners, pesticides, etc.

Only loose debris will be collected; bagged debris should not be placed on the public right of way. Make every attempt to avoid stacking debris below low hanging power or utility lines.

Do not place debris within four feet of:

Mailboxes

Water meters

Fire hydrants, or any other above-ground utility

Only debris placed on the public right of way will be eligible for collection until further notice.

Escambia County contractors will make multiple passes through neighborhoods and along county right-of-way for debris removal. If your debris is not removed during the first pass please be patient. The crews will make additional passes along your road. In addition, the county will notify residents well in advance of the last day to place debris on the right-of-way for county contractor collection.

As of Wednesday Escambia County contractors have collected over 500,000 cubic yards of debris and have cleared 16,114 hanging limbs and 711 leaning trees.

If you need assistance with debris cleanup, mucking, tarp installation and mold remediation, please contact Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954.

View information about City of Pensacola sanitation and debris pickup here.

View information about Emerald Coast Utilities Authority sanitation service here.

In addition to curbside removal of debris for residents, residential drop off sites are accepting vegetative debris generated by Hurricane Sally. This is for private, residential use only, NO COMMERCIAL DEBRIS. Hurricane Sally debris drop off sites are open for Escambia County residents only and will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 a.m., until further notice. Residents need to bring ID and proof of residency.

View a map of drop off locations here or see below:

Baars Field, 13020 Sorrento Road

Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway

John R. Jones Athletic Complex, 555 E. Nine Mile Road

Lexington Terrace, 900 S. Old Corry Field Road

Oak Grove Convenience Center, 745 County Road 99

Park East, Via De Luna Pensacola Beach

Storm Debris Burning Safety

Burning large debris left from a hurricane can be dangerous. Many residents open windows to get air circulation in their homes due to power outages, and burning large trees and limbs as well as other debris, creates large amounts of smoke which can travel into homes.

Burning insulation and roofing creates very toxic smoke.

Burning large trees and limbs and branches can also create sparks that go airborne and land on your home.

Burn laws are still in place before, during, and after a hurricane. Know your local burn ordinance.

Children should never be allowed to burn debris and should leave any type of burning to an adult.

City of Pensacola residents are not permitted to burn leaves and/or grass clippings in the city limits. Read the City of Pensacola's outdoor fire ordinance here.

Santa Rosa County Eligible for Additional FEMA Public Assistance

From FEMA:

Santa Rosa County is now eligible for additional FEMA Public Assistance grants for recovery from Hurricane Sally.

On Sept. 30, 2020, the major disaster declaration was amended to include reimbursement for all categories of Public Assistance, including debris removal and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities such as roads and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities and parks. Previously, the county had been approved for emergency protective measures.

Escambia County previously was approved for all categories of Public Assistance. Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Walton and Washington counties were approved for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance.