Huawei is suing the U.S. government

From the BBC World Service... Chinese technology giant Huawei has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government over a ban that restricts federal agencies from using its products. Then, we look ahead to the latest European Central Bank policy meeting, which is taking place against a deteriorating economic backdrop. Plus, streaming your favorite box set can be difficult if you live outside the big cities. Broadband speeds in rural areas can be agonizingly slow, and small business owners are getting fed up. We speak to one entrepreneur who wants to change all that.

