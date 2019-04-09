How space technology is changing healthcare

From the BBC World Service... Chinese and E.U. leaders meet in Brussels today for an annual summit that will be dominated by differences over trade and investment. We explain what to expect and how the latest U.S. tariff threats against the E.U. will shape the meeting. Then, Carlos Ghosn, the former boss of Nissan, has hit back at misconduct claims. Plus, Britain’s space agency has teamed up with the National Health Service to turn the same technology used to monitor black holes into medical solutions for the NHS. We meet one scientist who has received funding for his 3D x-ray machine inspired by the 1999 Newton mission.

