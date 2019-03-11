How 'Captain Marvel' shielded against sexist trolls

Retail sales numbers back in December were terrible. Will the January numbers be any better? Fed chair Jerome Powell weighs in on why so many people in the U.S. remain without work. The national women's soccer team sues the United States Soccer Federation over "institutional gender discrimination." Plus, "Captain Marvel" did gangbusters over the weekend. As their first female-led superhero movie, Marvel's parent company Disney prepared for the all-too-common backlash from sexist, online trolls before the film's rollout.

