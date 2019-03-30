Fresh Air Weekend: John Mulaney; Natasha Lyonne

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

John Mulaney On Hosting 'SNL': 'I Had No Idea How Hard This Was': Mulaney worked as a writer and producer on SNL for five years and thought he knew everything there was to know about the show. But when he returned to host, he says, "I was absolutely terrified."

'What We Do In The Shadows' Is Like 'The Office' — Just With Fangs And Blood: FX's new faux documentary comedy series centers on a small group of vampire roommates who don't get along that well. TV critic David Bianculli says the series pumps new blood into the ghoulish genre.

Natasha Lyonne On Being A 'Tough Guy' And Finding Herself Inside 'Russian Doll': Lyonne's character on the Netflix series Russian Doll keeps dying and coming back to life. It's a premise that strikes a chord with the actor; Lyonne had a near-death experience in 2005.

