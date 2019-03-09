Fresh Air Weekend: Florian Henckel Von Donnersmarck; The White House & Fox News

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Never Look Away' Asks: Why Make Art? Who Is It For?: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's new film tells the story of an artist who grows up in Nazi Germany, comes of age in East Germany and travels to the West to find freedom for himself and his art.

The White House And Its 'Shadow Cabinet' Of Fox News TV Hosts: Past administrations have had favored press members, says New Yorker reporter Jane Mayer, "but nothing where someone is so close in that they are coordinating on a daily basis with the president."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

'Never Look Away' Asks: Why Make Art? Who Is It For?

The White House And Its 'Shadow Cabinet' Of Fox News TV Hosts

