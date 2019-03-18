Formal merger talks begin between Germany’s biggest lenders

From the BBC World Service… Germany's two biggest lenders, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank, confirmed over the weekend they’re engaged in formal merger talks. But are the two sides skeptical about the possibility of coming together? Then, businesses in New Zealand are pulling ads from social media sites after Friday's deadly mosque attack. Plus, the Australia island of Tasmania grows around half of the world’s legal opium supply. We'll hear from some of the farmers involved in the secretive industry that impacts the lives of millions of people every day.

