Florida Voters On The 2020 Election

We check in with voters from the sunshine state about the issues that matter to them as they weigh their options before the election.



Guests

Laura Herbeck, instructor at the University of West Florida. Undecided.

Mike Richards, commercial airline pilot. Voting for Trump.

Robin Reshard, creative director. Voting for Biden.



From The Reading List

The Hill: “Biden holds 11-point lead over Trump in Florida in new Quinnipiac poll” — “Democratic nominee Joe Biden has opened up an 11-point lead over President Trump in Florida, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday. The poll shows Biden garnering 51 percent of the vote in the Sunshine State compared to Trump’s 40 percent. That’s a remarkably wide margin for a state where elections are typically decided by only a few points. Other recent surveys out of Florida show a much tighter race.”

Financial Times: “‘They are afraid’: Trump loses edge with seniors in Florida” — “Election day might be four weeks away, but Barbara Suden, 75, has already voted.

Like many in Florida, a key swing state, Ms Suden cast her ballot early. She said it was an ‘unbelievably easy’ decision to back Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger and former vice-president. ‘I have an expression, A-B-T: Anybody but Trump.'”

ProPublica: “In Florida, the Gutting of a Landmark Law Leaves Few Felons Likely to Vote” — “This article is part of Electionland, ProPublica’s collaborative reporting project covering problems that prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots during the 2020 elections. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. This article is co-published with the Tampa Bay Times and the Miami Herald, which share a state capital bureau in Tallahassee.”

Politico: “Florida fights to avoid extending voter registration” — “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his chief election official said the state has no reason to extend a voter registration deadline and that doing so would undermine the public’s faith in the upcoming presidential election. The argument was made late Wednesday in a filing with the U.S. District Court in Tallahassee, where civil rights groups are suing after the state’s voter registration portal failed on Oct. 5, the last day people could sign up to vote.”

Business Insider: “11 states pay more in federal taxes than they get back — here’s how every state fares” — “You get what you pay for — but that may not always be the case when it comes to federal taxes. A lot of federal tax money is immediately rerouted back to the states in the form of grants, which the state uses to spend on resources. But in some states, some taxpayers are left spending more in taxes than what they receive back in federal services.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

