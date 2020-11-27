Florida University Tuition Could Increase For The First Time Since 2013, As State Budget Shortfall L

Florida universities could raise undergraduate tuition for the first time in nearly a decade as state leaders look for ways to make up a projected $2.7 billion budget shortfall.

State lawmakers and members of the board that oversees Florida’s university system are floating the idea of raising tuition at a time when many classes are taught online-only and students and their parents may be struggling financially.

Florida’s public institutions boast one of the lowest undergraduate tuition rates in the nation, higher only than Wyoming, according to the Board of Governors, which oversees the state university system. The rate for in-state undergraduates, currently $105.07 per credit hour, is established in state law.

