Florida Senator Rick Scott Wants To Require Temperature Checks At TSA Screenings For Air Travelers

In an attempt to make traveling by plane during the pandemic safer Florida Senator Rick Scott is proposing that temperature checks be required at TSA screenings for all travelers.

Senator Scott says in order to get the state’s economy back on track, tourism is needed. That’s why he’s proposing the Fly Safe and Healthy Act. It would enable a temperature check pilot program and require airlines to work with a customer who has a fever to reschedule or cancel and reimburse them for their flight. The program would last for 120 days, within 90 days after completion of the program TSA must create a policy for deploying a temperature check program at airports and security screening locations throughout the remainder of the pandemic.

