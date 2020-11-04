Florida Senate Releases Protocols For Organizational Session

The Florida Senate begins its Organizational Session in mid-January. Lawmaking will look a lot different next year due to the coronavirus, with the state senate releasing precautionary rules.

Every Senator must be tested for COVID-19. The session starts on Jan. 11 and ends on Feb. 19. During that time district staff based outside of Tallahassee won’t be able to travel to the capital.

Families and special guests of lawmakers must be pre-registered in order to attend in-person. The capitol will remain closed to the public. And face coverings must be worn at all times. While on the floor, Senators must wear solid-colored masks with no pattern or logo other than the Senate Seal on it.

Senate leaders developed the protocols with help from infectious disease and infection prevention experts from Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida.

The House is starting their organizational session on Nov. 17.

