Florida Releases Draft Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Plan

When the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, the Florida Department of Health plans to prioritize certain groups of people.

The Florida Department of Health has drafted a game plan for administering the COVID-19 vaccine. For phase one, priority will go to healthcare workers, long-term care staff and residents, first responders, law enforcement officers, and essential employees. In phase two, the Department of Health says vaccines will be more available to the public through clinics. In phase three, pharmacies can administer the vaccine. The Department will partner with agencies like homeless shelters and community-based organizations.

