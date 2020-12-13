Florida On Pace To Break Record For Weapon Applications

Floridians are on track to break a record for the number of applications for concealed weapons licenses this year. State officials said this week that license applications typically go up in an election year, but they think the pandemic also is likely driving the higher volume of applications.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services oversees and processes concealed carry permits. Commission Nikki Fried says the department is expecting to process 305,043 new applications and 143,749 renewal applications by the end of 2020.

The agency is currently processing approximately 10,000 applications per week. By comparison, there were 202,698 new concealed weapons license applications last year and 188,900 new applications two years ago.

