Florida Nearing 1 Million Cases of COVID-19

Sunday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 7,364 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday. That brings the statewide total to 992,661.

The greater Tampa Bay region reported 1,254 new positive tests.

Of the people tested for the first time across Florida, 7.85% were positive.

The state also reported 59 new deaths related to coronavirus on Sunday, including 16 in the greater Tampa Bay region. A total of 18,736 people have died in Florida due to complications related to the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The deaths recorded by the state since Friday’s report may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Here are the latest figures according to the Florida Department of Health.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Nov. 29):

· Positive Tests – 992,661

· Deaths - 18,736

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 7,364| Deaths - 59

· Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,254 | Deaths - 16

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 103,131 | Positivity Rate – 7.85%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· Nov. 29: 7,364/59

· Nov. 28: 6,276/81

· Nov. 27: 17,345/114

· Nov. 26: No report

· Nov. 25: 8,376/99

· Nov. 24: 8,555/73

· Nov. 23: 6,331/96

· Nov. 22: 6,586/62

· Nov. 21: 8,410/42

· Nov. 20: 9,085/80

· Nov. 19: 9,085/81

· Nov. 18: 7,925/88

· Nov. 17: 7,459/86

· Nov. 16: 4,663/41

