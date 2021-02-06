Florida Lawmakers Push To Get Police Dogs Faster Emergency Care

When a police dog is injured on the job, Florida lawmakers want to ensure the animal can get care as quickly as possible.

Sen. Tom Wright (R-Port Orange) is sponsoring a measure to help them get medical care more quickly. He's a former police K-9 officer.

“This bill is intended to save the lives of our officers whether they’re two-legged or four-legged,” Wright says.

Under the measure, EMS workers would be allowed to offer medical aid to try to help an injured police K-9 and could use an ambulance to transport the dog to an emergency vet—as long as there are no people who need access to the ambulance first.

