Florida Lawmakers In Big Bend Region Test Positive For COVID-19

By Valerie Crowder 12 minutes ago
  • The State of Florida
Originally published on January 26, 2021 7:52 am

State Sen. Loranne Ausley, D-Tallahassee, is the latest Florida lawmaker to test positive for the coronavirus since lawmakers began meeting two weeks ago.

Ausley wrote in a Facebook post that she's only experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. She says she'll continue to self-isolate and work from home until she’s cleared to return to the state Senate for in-person meetings.

Republican State Rep. Jason Shoaf of Port Saint Joe announced on Facebook over the weekend that he had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Shoaf says he will attend committee meetings virtually while in quarantine.

Both Shoaf and Ausley had attended in-person state legislative delegation meetings in their districts days before testing positive for the virus.

State lawmakers returned to the Capitol for in-person committee meetings during the week of Jan. 11. The upcoming legislative session begins on March 2, when lawmakers will begin voting on bills.

