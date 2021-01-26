Florida Lawmakers In Big Bend Region Test Positive For COVID-19

State Sen. Loranne Ausley, D-Tallahassee, is the latest Florida lawmaker to test positive for the coronavirus since lawmakers began meeting two weeks ago.

Ausley wrote in a Facebook post that she's only experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. She says she'll continue to self-isolate and work from home until she’s cleared to return to the state Senate for in-person meetings.

Republican State Rep. Jason Shoaf of Port Saint Joe announced on Facebook over the weekend that he had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Shoaf says he will attend committee meetings virtually while in quarantine.

Both Shoaf and Ausley had attended in-person state legislative delegation meetings in their districts days before testing positive for the virus.

State lawmakers returned to the Capitol for in-person committee meetings during the week of Jan. 11. The upcoming legislative session begins on March 2, when lawmakers will begin voting on bills.

