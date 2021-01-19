FAMU 'Marching 100' Set For Presidential Inaugural Appearance For Incoming Biden-Harris Admin

Florida A&M University’s Marching 100 can add another Presidential Inaugural Performance to its list. It will be among several Historically Black College and University Marching Bands featured in the Inaugural festivities for President Elect Joe Biden. This marks the third time the Marching 100 have been in an inaugural—it appeared twice for President Bill Clinton and in 2009 appeared again for President Barack Obama.

Those last times, the band traveled to Washington D.C. for the inaugural parade, but this time, the event is virtual. The Marching 100 will be featured in the “We Are One” Presidential Inaugural Event, slated for 8-9:30 p.m. tonight.

The event, hosted by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, will stream live at bideninaugural.org/watch.

The band pre-recorded its performance.

Also in the lineup is a Battle of the Bands that includes Grambling State University, Jackson State University “Sonic Boom of the South” and Southern University’s “Human Jukebox,” among others.

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris is an HBCU alum. Her alma mater’s band, Howard University’s “Showtime Band” drumline will be featured in the inaugural parade.

