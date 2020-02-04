FACT CHECK: Trump Delivers State Of The Union To Tense, Partisan Congress

President Trump delivered his third State of the Union address Tuesday night, the day before his Senate impeachment trial is scheduled to wrap.

It was a highly partisan event. Trump touted his own accomplishments on issues like the economy and paid family leave, lowering the cost of health care, immigration and national security. It was punctuated by made-for-TV moments, including a surprise appearance by a soldier as his family was recognized for their sacrifice. Republicans present gave Trump repeated, resounding applause. Democrats, meanwhile, weren't having any of it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even ripped up a copy of Trump's speech at the end of his remarks.

NPR reporters from across the newsroom added analysis and fact-checking live, below.

We annotated the Democratic response here.



