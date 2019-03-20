Facebook settles 5 advertising discrimination lawsuits

It's no secret that nearly all of Facebook's revenue comes from advertising. But did you know Facebook is accused of allowing advertisers to discriminate against minorities, women and other protected groups? In some cases, civil rights groups say, Facebook made it possible for housing, job and credit advertisements to post to the feeds of white people or men exclusively — a violation of decades-old equal opportunity laws. The American Civil Liberties Union and other civil rights organizations brought lawsuits against the internet giant, and on Tuesday Facebook settled, paying $5 million to the plaintiffs and pledging to do better.

