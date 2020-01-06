Escalating conflict with Iran: What's happening?

The US assasination of Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani, has escalated a “shadow war” in the Middle East between the US and Iran.

Soleimani was killed in a targeted, Jan. 3 airstrike near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq. His death has brought about massive demonstrations against the US and a warning that Iran will retaliate.

"God the Almighty has promised to take martyr Soleimani's revenge," Gen. Esmail Ghaani, Soleimani's successor as commander of the Quds Force, told Iranian state television. "Certainly, actions will be taken."

US President Donald Trump authorized the airstrike against Soleimani without congressional approval, citing “imminent and sinister attacks.”

While Republicans largely united behind the president's actions, many Democratic politicians raised concerns over what consequences the assassination will have, particularly the threat to Americans abroad and the likelihood of sparking another war in the Middle East.

Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question. The question is this - as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2020

This escalation doesn't come without a backstory. The US-Iran relationship has faced many ups and downs over the past century. More recent tensions have risen after Trump walked away from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed crippling sanctions on the country in 2018. The United States has also grown increasingly concerned about Iran's influence in Iraq, the government of which has faced months of popular protest.

How did we get here, and what's happening next? The World is tracking recent developments in this timeline, which will continue to be updated.

Jan. 6: Soleimani funeral draws massive crowds



The funeral for Soleimani is held amid a massive outpouring of grief and anger in Iran. The scale of the crowds, shown on television clogging major streets, is the biggest since the 1989 funeral for the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, leader of the 1979 Iranian Revolution. Crowds chant "Death to America.”

Jan. 5: Direct retaliation threatened, Iraq moves to order out troops

Maj. Gen. Hossein Dehghan — military adviser to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — tells CNN Iran will retaliate against US military targets.

"It might be argued that there could be proxy operations,” Dehghan said. “We can say, 'America, Mr. Trump, has taken action directly against us — so we take direct action against America.'"

Trump uses Twitter as a platform to announce the US will respond in kind to any Iranian strike on Americans.

These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

Iraq's parliament backs a recommendation by the prime minister that all foreign troops should be ordered out of the country. Around 5,000 US troops are stationed in Iraq. Trump threatens sanctions against the US ally in response.

Iran announces it will back away from uranium enrichment restrictions imposed under the 2015 nuclear deal.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces plans to introduce a war powers resolution similar to that introduced in the Senate by Tim Kaine (D-VA) Jan. 3.

Jan. 4: Cultural sites threatened

The White House formally notifies Congress of the strike against Soleimani. According to the War Powers Act of 1973, Congress must be informed within 48 hours of such an introduction of US forces abroad without a declaration of war or congressional approval. The entire notification is classified, prompting criticism from Pelosi.

“This classified War Powers Act notification delivered to Congress raises more questions than it answers. This document prompts serious and urgent questions about the timing, manner and justification of the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The highly unusual decision to classify this document in its entirety compounds our many concerns, and suggests that the Congress and the American people are being left in the dark about our national security.”

Harkening back to the number of Americans held hostage for 444 days during the Iranian Revolution, Trump says the US is prepared to strike 52 Iranian targets — including cultural sites.

....targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Targeting cultural sites with military action would be considered a war crime under international law, according to a UN Security Council resolution supported by the Trump administration in 2017 and the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

On Jan. 6, Iran's Presiden Hassan Rouhani responds with a reference to the downing of Iran Air Flight 655, in which US Navy forces shot down a passenger plane, killing 290.

Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655

Never threaten the Iranian nation. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 6, 2020

Jan. 3: Commander killed, troops readied



Trump authorizes an overnight airstrike that kills Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani without congressional approval.

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” Trump said in a statement following the attack.

Political opponents disagreed, arguing the action could lead to a military conflict in the Middle East.

Trump's dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars. Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path to another one. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 3, 2020

Thousands of US troops are set to be deployed to the region.

Tim Kaine (D-VA) introduces a resolution in the Senate “to direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress.”

Jan. 2: Defense Department warning



US Defense Secretary Mark Esper warns the US may take preemptive action to protect American lives from expected attacks by Iran-backed militias.

Jan. 1: Withdrawal from embassy

Iran-backed paramilitary groups, who have been protesting for a second day at the US Embassy in Iraq, tell their supporters to withdraw from the perimeter of the compound in Baghdad.

Dec. 31: Attack on US Embassy in Iraq



Iranian-backed militiamen launch an attack on the American Embassy in Baghdad. The embassy's outer perimeter is stormed by demonstrators angry at US airstrikes against an Iran-backed group that killed at least 25 fighters. Protesters occupy a reception area of the embassy. Some of the attackers are carrying distinctive yellow flags picturing a raised fist holding an AK-47 — the emblem of Iranian-backed group, Kataib Hezbollah.

Dec. 29: F-15 bombings kill 25



In response to the Dec. 27 rocket attack on Kirkuk, F-15 warplanes bomb three sites in Iraq — the city of al-Qaim and two sites in Syria's Euphrates River Valley. At least 25 fighters are killed and 55 wounded.

US officials announce the targets are tied to Kataib Hezbollah, and include weapons storage sites and command posts used to coordinate attacks against coalition troops.

Dec. 27: US civilian contractor killed



A US civilian contractor is killed as more than 30 rockets are fired at a military base near Kirkuk, in northern Iraq. Four American service members are wounded, as are two Iraqi servicemen. The base is operated by Iraq, but serves American and foreign contractors working with Iraqi service members.

Washington blames Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah for the attack.

Dec. 11: Official warns of increased attacks

Two Katyusha rockets — originally Soviet World War II weapons — land near Baghdad International Airport.

A senior US military official says Iranian-backed groups are increasing attacks on bases hosting US troops in Iraq. "There is a point at which their actions change things on the ground and make it more likely that some other actions, some other choices made — by somebody, whether it's them or us — will escalate unintentionally."

The military official says Iranian-armed militias were approaching a red line where the coalition would respond with force, and "no one will like the outcome."

Dec. 9: Rockets strike base



Four Katyusha rockets strike a base near Baghdad International Airport, wounding five members of Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service. US officials say forensic analyses of the rockets and launchers point to Kataib Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Iranian-backed Shiite militia groups. No group claims responsibility for the attack.

Earlier in 2019: Tensions rise



Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigns in November under pressure from mass anti-government protests, but continues in a caretaker capacity. One of the issues that Iraqis are protesting is creeping Iranian influence in the country.

Throughout the spring and summer, Iran carries out a series of attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf region. It is also believed to be behind the September attacks on oil installations in Saudi Arabia.

In May, exactly one year after Trump pulls the US out of the Iran nuclear deal, Iran announces it will relax some of the curbs the deal imposed on its nuclear program.

In April, the US designates the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a "terrorist organization." Prior to his assassination, Soleimani was a major general in the corps leading its Quds Force — a paramilitary arm working in extraterritorial military and clandestine operations.

Reuters contributed reporting.





