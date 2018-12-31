EPA decision could make it harder to impose environmental rules

Coal mining companies and power plants that burn coal are trying to sort out the implications of a deregulatory move by the Trump administration late Friday. The EPA is proposing to re-think rules cutting the air pollutant mercury – it’s a toxin which can impact the brain development of babies. For now, the agency says it just wants to revisit its findings, but critics suspect a longer strategy to undercut this regulation and raise the bar in general for future environmental rules.

