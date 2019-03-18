Elmore's Landing Honors Prolific Artist's Legacy

Joe Elmore was a prolific artist in the South Walton community with a big personality.

For more than 20 years his gallery, Elmore’s Landing, was a creative wonderland filled with his paintings and wood sculptures, including the large cypress Indian head that greeted visitors at the entrance.

In March 2017, Elmore passed away and left a big hole in the local arts community. But his legacy continues through Elmore’s Landing. In June 2017, local real estate developer Sam Douangdara purchased the land and most of Joe's remaining art with the intent of honoring the past and looking toward the future.

“I just thought it was really cool and had a lot of potential,” she said. “I wanted to turn it into a local artist community.”

The large Indian head is still out front, as well as the wrought iron gate with Elmore’s Landing sign.

“It’s a local landmark,” said Douangdara.

They still held the annual Christmas show — although there were a smaller number of Joe’s Santa figurines. The small cottages on the property have been cleaned out and are used as small gallery spaces for local artists. An outside stage area is set up next to an old Airstream trailer where bands will occasionally put on shows. On Sundays, Elmore’s Landing is bustling with local vendors selling their art and other homemade goods at the weekly vintage market. In the future, Douangdara said she would to continue building on the site and create artist residencies.

What separates Elmore’s Landing from more traditional art spaces is just that. It’s not traditional.

“The vibe is so wonderful and warm and inviting,” said the gallery’s art director, Eileen West. “It’s a community asset.”

West has been a folk art dealer for years and was a friend of Joe Elmore. When she was asked to work at the gallery, she had two words: “I’m in.”

She remembers Joe as a “big guy with a big voice.”

“He was painting every day or working on his chainsaw,” West said. “He was one of few visual artists who really did support himself with his art.”

While there is still gallery space dedicated to its namesake, Elmore’s Landing now features work from several folk artists from around Northwest Florida such as Billie Gaffrey. And it's welcoming new names every day. Gaffrey is a self-taught painter and teacher at Seaside School. She first met Joe in the 1990s when she moved to Walton County. He gave her advice and introduced her to other local artists. After his passing, Gaffrey was pleased to know that Elmore’s Landing would be getting a fresh, new start.

“It’s a part of history,” she said. “It keeps his legacy going while showcasing a new group of people. It’s a place to meet new artists and share what we know.”

Owning a business, even one with a celebrated history, is not an easy task. But West said she believes Joe would be proud of the work that they’ve done so far.

“It’s always a struggle,” she said. “Art galleries like this are an endangered species. We’re just trying to have a good time…but I think this would be his optimal dream. We’re just continuing to do what he was doing.”