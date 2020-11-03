Elections Smooth According To Florida State Secretary Laurel Lee

With election day now over and around 11 million ballots cast, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee says the election went smoothly. WFSU’s Blaise Gainey has the details.

Lee says the more than 10 million of the votes cast in the election were made prior to Tuesday, and that helped make Election Day go mostly problem-free.

"The isolated challenges that I described earlier today occurred in a handful of precincts out of nearly 6,000," said Lee. "What that tells us is that Florida Supervisors of Election and their staff were prepared, ready, and equipped to meet whatever challenges came their way today."

According to numbers fewer than 200,000 voters waited until election day to cast their ballot.

