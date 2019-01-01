Don't say we didn't warn you

Last year was full of major economic events, and 2019 looks like it will be too. We'll talk about what we're watching in the global economy and what to expect from trade, Brexit and government spending. Speaking of global economies, six Pacific-Rim nations including Japan, Australia and Mexico are lowering tariffs on a number of products and services as of today. So what does that mean for American farmers? Then: The Chinese are likely to land a probe on the far side of the moon for the first time in history. China is spending billions on space exploration, but why now?