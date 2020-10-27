Discussion: Voters of color in the 2020 US election

It's less than a week from the Nov. 3 US presidential election, and there may be significant turnout from minority and immigrant communities in the US — perhaps far more so than in years past.

As the campaigns enter the home stretch, appeals to Black and Latino voters have taken on new urgency for Democratic candidate Joe Biden and incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.

According to the Pew Research Center, about half of Latino registered voters say they are extremely motivated to vote this year. And Black voters are turning out in huge numbers. Both campaigns are pouring resources into the battleground states.

Indian Americans, the second-largest immigrant group in the US, are also seeing outreach from both campaigns. The Indian community is in the spotlight after Biden picked Senator Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant, as his running mate. For many Indian Americans, Harris symbolizes the inherent multiculturalism that resonates with their lives in the US.

Filipino Americans — another major ethnic group in the US, and the biggest population of Filipinos outside the Philippines — are also making their voices heard in this election cycle.

The World's reporters have been covering immigrant communities and communities of color this election season, and they'll be comparing notes in a live discussion Wednesday.

Reporters Daisy Contreras, Rupa Shenoy and Halima Gikandi will host a conversation on voters of color and the 2020 election — covering politics, diversity and the issues that mobilize them.

Stream the conversation live here Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 12 p.m. Eastern.

How have communities of color historically voted? What’s different about this election year? How do US-born voters differ from their immigrant parents?

What question do you have? Email myworld@theworld.org





