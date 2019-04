Imagine a public library that you can visit all hours of the day and night, letting yourself in with the swipe of a smart card. That’s the way almost half of Denmark’s libraries operate now. They are called “open libraries.” Staff are present only some of the time — or in some cases, none of the time — but patrons can get a book out early in the morning or go and do homework late at night, seven days a week.

