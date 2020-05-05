Denmark early to reopen schools

Denmark was one of the first places where they decided to shut down most of society to curb the spread of COVID-19. Schools included. In April, they were among the first to reopen schools and day cares. But only for kids up to 12.

The country has a relatively low death rate from the coronavirus, and it is not rising. Neither is the rate of infections or hospitalizations due to the virus. The curve has been flattened. So, now the country is reopening up part of the schooling. But it is not business as usual. Daily routines have changed drastically.

