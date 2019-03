Forecasters overshot the number of new jobs for February by about 160,000. What gives? On International Women's Day, there's some bad but unsurprising news about the global gender pay gap and health disparities for women. Plus, the port town Corpus Christi, Texas is dealing with an influx of too much oil without ways to transport and store all of it.

Today's show is sponsored by the University of Florida Warrington College of Business and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.