Creators build audiences online, but an algorithm can wipe it out in an instant

People who try to build a career as creators on YouTube may put all their creativity and time and identity into the platform. On the other end of the screen, an algorithm can take away their ability to make money by what's called demonetizing videos, or just giving them a lower priority in its recommendation engine. One year ago today, a YouTube creator shot three people at the company's San Bruno, California, headquarters before killing herself. A police investigation concluded that when YouTube demonetized her channel, it took away a "critical part of who she was." Host Molly Wood talked with Katherine Lo, a visiting researcher at the Department of Informatics at the University of California, Irvine. Lo said the relationship can feel very one sided.

