COVID19 Vaccine Shipment Delays Postpone Appointments, Pause Scheduling

Severe weather across the country has slowed COVID-19 vaccine shipments into the state, postponing appointments scheduled in Bay County.

Second dose appointments scheduled through the Florida Department of Health in Bay County on Friday, Feb. 19 have been pushed back by one week due inclement weather delaying vaccine shipments, according to a recent press release.

Residents may reschedule second dose appointments on Friday, Feb. 26.

“DOH-Bay utilizes all doses received within seven days and because of this we do not have enough doses on hand for these scheduled appointments," Sandon Speedling, who leads the department, wrote in the release.

Health officials say the second shot can be administered more than 28 days after the first dose, meaning the delay shouldn’t reduce the vaccine’s effectiveness.

“Per guidelines second doses can be administered on or after day 28,” Speedling wrote.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines recommend people who've been vaccinated to get their second shot within 42 days after their first dose.

For Bay County residents, who are getting the Moderna shot, that means they should receive their second dose within two weeks after 28 days have passed since their first shot.

Publix’s online vaccine scheduling platform is temporarily unavailable for state residents also due to a pause on shipments.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Leon County Health Department hadn't pushed back any vaccine appointments, Pam Saulsby, the department's public information officer, wrote in a text message.

Saulsby explained the department ordered another shipment of Pfizer vaccines on Thursday, and health officials will find out on Friday when those are expected to arrive.

