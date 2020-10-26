Coronavirus Live Blog: Week Of Oct. 26

Monday, Oct. 26

Seventy-Four Days Below 10% Positivity Rate

Today, data reported to the Agency for Health Care Administration shows that the number of COVID-19 positive patients that are currently hospitalized is down more than 70% since July. As posted on the Agency for Health Care Administration’s hospitalization dashboard at 11:45 a.m., there are 2,248 current hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Positive test results: Yesterday’s statewide positivity rate for new cases is 5.94%. Yesterday was the seventy-fourth straight day below 10% positivity of new cases.