Coronavirus Live Blog: Week Of Oct. 19

Thursday, Oct. 22

More than 13,000 cases in Escambia

As of 2 p.m., Escambia County has had 13,130 positive COVID-19 cases. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Escambia County residents is 269 individuals.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Escambia County Update

Escambia County has 35 current hospitalizations as of 2 p.m. Oct. 21 and bed capacity is 1,397 as of 9:10 a.m. Oct. 21. Total Ventilators are 215 as of 2 p.m. Oct. 21 and available Ventilators 158.

Escambia County Corrections

Cumulatively, 579 Escambia County inmates have been tested: 206 positive (176 have been medically cleared, and 16 have been released from custody, leaving 14 active, positive cases with no medical concerns at this time).

At the Walton County jail, 29 Escambia County inmates tested positive out of the 146 inmates housed there.



Tuesday, Oct. 20

269 dead in Escambia

As of 2 p.m., Escambia County has had 13,030 positive COVID-19 cases. The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is investigating a recent data dump of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County. Today’s report included 57 cases from Curative Labs that were collected in August.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Escambia County residents is 269 individuals.

63,400 in state tested Monday

From the state department of health:

Monday’s statewide positivity rate for new cases is 6.17 percent.

Monday was the 68th straight day below 10 percent positivity of new cases. Test results for more than 63,400 individuals were reported to DOH.

As of Monday, 760,389 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida.

Rapid testing in Escambia

Escambia County issued the following information:

Rapid testing is available to Escambia County residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Individuals wishing to be tested are required to be prescreened by calling the Ascension Sacred Heart COVID-19 Call Center at 850-746-2684. Call Center personnel then schedule appointments at the most convenient testing site for the patient.

The test is available to residents of Escambia County who are three months of age or older. Testing is provided at no cost to the patient, thanks in part to a grant provided by Escambia County to its partners as part of the CARES Act. The Abbott rapid test is a molecular nasal swab that detects COVID-19 in 15 minutes or less.

Rapid testing is available at three drive-through sites in Escambia County from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Community Health Northwest Florida operates sites at Brownsville Community Center at 3200 W. Desoto St. and Cantonment Pediatrics, 470 S. Highway 29 in Cantonment. Ascension Sacred Heart provides rapid testing at their drive-through COVID-19 testing site at 5192 Bayou Blvd.

Monday, Oct. 19

Escambia approaching 13,000 cases

As of 2 p.m., Escambia County has had 12,997 positive COVID-19 cases.

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is investigating a recent data dump of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County. Today’s report included 57 cases from Curative Labs that were collected in August.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Escambia County residents is 269 individuals.

2,055 Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Statewide Under 5%

Today, data reported to the Agency for Health Care Administration shows that the number of COVID-19 positive patients that are currently hospitalized is down more than 70% since July.

As posted on the Agency for Health Care Administration’s hospitalization dashboard at 11 a.m., there are 2,055 current hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Positive test results: Yesterday’s statewide positivity rate for new cases is 4.86%. Yesterday was the sixty-seventh straight day below 10% positivity of new cases.