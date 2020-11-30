Coronavirus Live Blog: Week Of Nov. 30

Monday, Nov. 30

State Nearing One-Million Mark

The State of Florida added 6,659 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health. The state's total is now 999,319.

Percent Positivity in local areas:

Escambia: 9.73%

Santa Rosa: 15.38%

Okaloosa: 8.46%

Walton: 5.71%

Testing Sites

FDOH-Escambia’s walk-in testing site is free to all Florida residents with or without symptoms. Pre-screening is not required. Open Dec. 1, Dec. 3, and Dec. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1300 W. Gregory St. Dates are subject to change due to inclement weather or shortage of supplies.