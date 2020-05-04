Coronavirus Live Blog: Week of May 4

Monday, May 4

Mental Health Services Available in Escambia County

Stress, anxiety, fear, and depression are all common during an infectious disease outbreak. There is help available. The following is a list of local resources:

Call 2-1-1 or visit https://www.unitedway.org/our-impact/featured-programs/2-1-1# for local resources

Lighthouse Health Plan Members Behavioral health 24/7 hotline 1-800-342-3222 https://lighthousehealthplan.com/en/members/coronavirus/

Lakeview Center general information line 850-469-3500 or email lcimedicalrecords@bhcpns.org

Lakeview Mobile Response Team 866-517-7766

Partners for a healthy baby 1-800-985-5990; (text) ‘TalkWithUs” 66746 – 24/7 and bilingual

NAMI Pensacola Help Line 800-950-6264

Crisis text line (text) “gulf” 741741

For more information and tips with supporting yourself and your family during this time visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/mental-health/

Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Child Nutrition Team Serves Over 100,000 Meals Since School Closed

Feeding the Gulf Coast’s child nutrition team has served over 100,000 meals in response to schools closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Summer Meals Program.

The program began March 19 to provide kids in need with healthy meals.

This program will continue throughout the summer. Last year, the food bank served over 13,000 children through the Summer Meals Program.

Feeding the Gulf Coast received a grant to help support the program from No Kid Hungry, a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world.

No Kid Hungry runs a texting service to help parents and caregivers find free summer meal sites in their neighborhood. Parents and caregivers seeking meals for children, ages 18 and younger, can text the word “FOOD” (or “COMIDA”) to 877-877 to find emergency food distribution sites near them.

For food assistance visit feedingthegulfcoast.org. Individuals can also call (888) 704-FOOD.