Coronavirus Live Blog: Week of March 8

Monday, March 8
Low Trends Continue Statewide, Locally
The state added 3,312 cases according to Monday's FDOH report. An additional 81 deaths were also reported, slightly higher than Sunday's but still lower than average numbers from the past few months. Of the 81 deaths, four were from local areas: one in Escambia, two in Santa Rosa and one in Okaloosa.
Local numbers:
- Escambia added 38 cases and has a 10.23% positivity rate
- Santa Rosa added 7 cases and has a 4.74% positivity rate
- Okaloosa added 10 cases and has a 6.15% positivity rate
- Walton added 3 cases and has a 6.67% positivity rate