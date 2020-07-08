Coronavirus Live Blog: Week of July 6

Wednesday, July 8

COVID-19 cases in Escambia: 3,188; 51 deaths

As of 2 p.m., Escambia County has had 3,188 positive COVID-19 cases. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Escambia County residents is 51 individuals.

Nearly 10,000 new COVID cases in Florida, 48 deaths

From the state Department of Health:

Today, as of 10 a.m. Central, there are:

9,989 new positive COVID-19 cases (9,898 Florida residents and 91 non-Florida residents)

48 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19

On July 7, 14.15 percent of new cases tested positive.

There are a total of 223,783 Florida cases with 3,889 deaths related to COVID-19.

Since July 7, the deaths of 48 Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Broward, Dade, Escambia, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, Santa Rosa, St. Lucie and Volusia counties.

Milton testing site added

Here is a list of COVID-19 test sites in Santa Rosa County:

Milton Community Center, Wednesdays | 8:30-11:30 a.m.

5629 Byrom St, in Milton

5629 Byrom St, in Milton Santa Rosa County Health Department - Midway

Thursdays | 8:30-11:30 a.m.

5840 Gulf Breeze Pkwy. in Gulf Breeze

There also is a Santa Rosa/Escambia state testing site:

University of West Florida parking lot SP2 (near the East Sports Complex)

Daily | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

11000 University Pkwy., Pensacola (map)

Participants will call the COVID call center upon arrival (850-564-2307) to be connected to an operator who will collect information. Participants will remain in the vehicle for the duration of the testing process. More details here. These sites are available until further notice:

Tuesday, July 7

Escambia reports 3,059 cases; 48 dead

As of 2 p.m., Escambia County has had 3,059 positive COVID-19 cases. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Escambia County residents is 48 individuals.

Testing Available This Week In Downtown Pensacola

New #COVID19 walk-in testing dates announced in downtown #Pensacola. It is open July 6-10 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and is free to all Florida residents. Learn more: https://t.co/iNd9fU7Cy0 pic.twitter.com/aGQm3ypjXa — FL Health Escambia (@HealthyEscambia) July 2, 2020

New Positive Cases

Test results for more than 48,500 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Monday, July 6. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are: 7,347 new positive COVID-19 cases (7,218 Florida residents and 129 non-Florida residents) 63 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19.

Escambia’s May picked for COVID-19 committee

Escambia County is proud to announce District 3 Commissioner Lumon May has been selected to serve on the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) COVID-19 Ad Hoc Committee by the President and Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay.

"I am extremely proud and honored to serve on the COVID-19 Committee for the Florida Association of Counties," said District 3 Commissioner Lumon May. "Since the arrival of the pandemic in Escambia County, I have worked closely with local hospitals to ensure everyone had access to testing. I am looking forward to working with leaders statewide on COVID-19 related policies that will help return our state and counties back to normal while keeping residents safe and healthy."

Monday, July 6

Escambia approaches 3,000 cases; 47 dead

As of 2 p.m., Escambia County has had 2,942 positive COVID-19 cases. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Escambia County residents is 47 individuals.

New Positive Cases

6,336 new positive COVID-19 cases (6,300 Florida residents and 36 non-Florida residents) 47 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19 On July 5, 14.97% of new cases tested positive. There are a total of 206,447 Florida cases with 3,778 deaths related to COVID-19.

Help stop the spread of COVID-19

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Hospital Association has partnered with the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association to raise awareness on essential public health and safety measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

Today, we are continuing our joint efforts by releasing an open letter to the American public on the importance of taking simple steps we know will help stop the spread of COVID-19 — wearing a face mask, maintaining physical distancing and washing hands.

To view the full letter, click here.