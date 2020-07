Monday, July 13

Test results for more than 112,200 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Sunday, July 12. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are: 12,624 new positive COVID-19 cases (12,548 Florida residents and 76 non-Florida residents) 35 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19.

There are a total of 278,667 positive cases in Florida residents and 3,768 positive cases in non-Florida residents. There are a total of 282,435 Florida cases with 4,277 deaths related to COVID-19.