Coronavirus Live Blog: Week Of Jan. 4

Monday, Jan. 4

State Adds More Than 11,000 Cases

The state added 11,256 cases and 105 deaths according to Monday's FDOH report. Only one death was reported locally, in Escambia County.

Local numbers:

Escambia added 172 cases and has a 18.11% positivity rate

Santa Rosa added 116 cases and has a 24.14% positivity rate

Okaloosa added 56 cases and has a 18.33% positivity rate

Walton added 41 cases and has a 19.31% positivity rate

Okaloosa FDOH Vaccine Drive-Thru Reaches Capacity

The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County’s (DOH-Okaloosa) drive-thru vaccination clinic scheduled for January 4 and January 7 has reached appointment capacity, according to a press release from FDOH on Monday afternoon. No additional appointment slots are available.

DOH-Okaloosa will announce additional vaccination clinic events when details are finalized. Information about the statewide vaccination distribution plan can be found on the Department of Health’s website at healthyokaloosa.com.

Vaccine Information For Santa Rosa County Residents

The COVID vaccine is available for anyone age 65 years and older, or healthcare workers who provide direct patient care and who are not associated with a hospital system.

How to Register: For vaccine scheduling through the Florida Department of Health in Milton, Tues. through Fri. (Jan. 5-8) of this week, call 850-983-INFO (4636) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fill out a consent form online and print/bring with you or forms will be provided at the location.

High call volumes are anticipated. Santa Rosa County has brought in extra staff to assist residents with calls. All the information you need regarding dates, times and locations will be provided to you during the registration process. More registration dates will be made available as more vaccines are received.