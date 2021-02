Coronavirus Live Blog: Week Of Feb. 8

Monday, Feb. 8

State Adds 12,361 Cases, 126 Deaths

The state added 12,361 COVID cases and reported an additional 126 deaths in Monday's FDOH report. Locally, there was a slow increase in cases. Only one local death reported, in Okaloosa. No additional deaths reported in Escambia, Santa Rosa or Walton counties.

Local numbers:

Escambia added 85 cases and has a 13.22% positivity rate

Santa Rosa added 40 cases and has an 11.95% positivity rate

Okaloosa added 41 cases and has an 11.78% positivity rate

Walton added 15 cases and has an 8.33% positivity rate

Florida's Vaccination Update

The state has administered 2,710,156 total doses of the COVID vaccine as of Monday.

For a county breakdown, click here.