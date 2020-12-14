Coronavirus Live Blog: Week Of Dec. 14

Monday, Dec. 14

State Adds 138 Deaths, One In Santa Rosa County

The state added 8,452 cases according to Monday's FDOH report. 138 deaths were also recorded, one of which occured in Santa Rosa County. No other deaths were reported in Escambia, Okaloosa or Walton counties.

Local numbers:

Escambia added 108 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 12.19%

Santa Rosa added 73 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 15.76%

Okaloosa added 53 cases and has a new case positivity rate of 9.54%

Walton added 21 cases and has new case positivity rate of 21.43%

Santa Rosa County Collecting Surveys On COVID Vaccine

Santa Rosa County health and emergency management officials are seeking feedback as they plan on a public information and distribution strategy for the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccine.

A brief survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WillYouGetTheVaccine for county residents to share comments.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Two Deaths Reported In Santa Rosa County

The state has another 8,958 cases according to Sunday's FDOH report. The state also reported another 84 deaths, two of which were local in Santa Rosa County. No deaths reported in Escambia, Okaloosa or Walton counties.

Local numbers:

Escambia added 145 cases and has an 8.34% new case percent positive rate

Santa Rosa added 91 cases and has a 16.57% new case percent positive rate

Okaloosa added 81 cases and has a 9.58% new case percent positive rate

Walton added 35 cases and has a 10.61% new case percent positive rate

Saturday, Dec. 12

State Adds Over 10,000 Cases

Florida added 10,577 cases according to Saturday's FDOH report. Another 72 deaths were also reported. Six of those deaths were local. Four in Escambia and two in Okaloosa.

Local numbers

Escambia added 189 cases and has a 12.53% new case positive rate

Santa Rosa added 142 cases and has a 19.79% new case positive rate

Okaloosa added 175 cases and has a 18.40% new case positive rate

Walton added 56 cases and has a 15.69% new case positive rate

Friday, Dec. 11

State Adds Over 11,000 Cases, Seven Deaths In Okaloosa

Florida added 11,699 cases Friday according to FDOH. Another 126 were also recorded. In the local area, there were nine deaths, seven in Okaloosa, one in Walton and one in Santa Rosa County.

Local numbers

Escambia added 189 cases

Santa Rosa added 138 cases

Okaloosa added 146 cases

Walton added 32 cases

Mobile testing in Escambia

Community Health Northwest Florida has changed its weekday Covid-19 mobile testing, effective Monday:

The Brownsville Community Center is now 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cantonment Pediatrics is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Both locations offer drive-through testing for individuals without symptoms. No pre-screening required, just show up with photo ID and insurance card if insured.

Rapid testing is available for Escambia County residents experiencing Covid symptoms. Individuals desiring rapid test MUST call 850.746.2684 to be pre-screened and scheduled.

For general questions regarding Covid-19 mobile testing, please call CHNWF main site: 850.436.4630; please do not call Cantonment Pediatrics or Brownsville Community Center.

Also, Saturday COVID-19 mobile rapid testing on Saturday and Dec. 19 is 9 a.m. to noon at the CHNWF main site, 2315 W. Jackson St., Pensacola.

What patients need to know:

Rapid testing only

Must be symptomatic

Pre-screening and appointment required; call 850.746.2684.

Thursday, Dec. 10

State Adds Over 11,000 Cases, Seven Deaths In Local Area

The state added another 11,335 cases according to Thursday's FDOH report. The total number of cases is now 1,094,697. An additional 135 deaths were also reported, seven of which occured in the local area. Four in Santa Rosa County, one in Escambia and two in Okaloosa.

Local numbers

Escambia added 273 caes and has a 9.20% new case positive rate

Santa Rosa added 183 cases and has a 21.62% new case positive rate

Okaloosa added 122 cases and has a 15.40% new case positive rate

Walton added 54 cases and has a 10.21% new case positive rate

Wednesday, Dec. 9

State Adds 9,592 Cases

The state saw another 9,592 cases according to Wednesday's FDOH report, the total number is now 1,083,362. Another 89 deaths have also been recorded, now totaling 19,716. Three deaths reported in Escambia County and no others in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa or Walton.

Local numbers:

Escambia added 172 cases and has a 16.92% new case positive rate

Santa Rosa added 90 cases and has a 23.36% new case positive rate

Okaloosa added 132 cases and has a 19.63% new case positive rate

Walton added 29 cases and has a 18.06% new case positive rate

Tuesday, Dec. 8

State Adds 7,985 Cases, Six Deaths in Escambia.

Florida added 7,985 cases bringing the total to 1,073,770. The state also added 98 deaths, now totaling 19,627. Six deaths were reported in Escambia County. Santa Rosa and Walton County each reported one death and no deaths in Okaloosa.

Local numbers:

Escambia County: 91 new cases, 12.23% positive percent rate

Santa Rosa County: 65 new cases, 20.30% positive percent rate

Okaloosa County: 202 new cases, 21.39% positive percent rate

Walton County: 41 new cases, 15.54% positive percent rate

Monday, Dec. 7

COVID Testing In Escambia County

Where: FDOH-Escambia Downtown Center, 1300 West Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL 32502. Use entrance on West Wright Street between North G Street and North H Street.

When: Open 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the following dates: Monday, December 7, Thursday, December 10 Closed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Testing is available to all Florida residents with or without symptoms. Testing is drive-thru or walk-in, dependent on weather. No appointment needed. Bring your Florida driver’s license. Only Florida residents will be tested. Cloth face coverings are required to enter the building for testing.