A Cop Shot A Peaceful Protester In The Face With A Rubber Bullet. The City Cleared Him

Fort Lauderdale Police Department Detective Eliezer Ramos did nothing wrong when he shot a peaceful protester in the face with a rubber bullet at a Black Lives Matters protest on May 31, the department announced at a news conference Thursday.

An internal affairs investigation determined it was not Ramos’ “intention” to strike the protester, LaToya Ratlieff, according to Interim Police Chief Patrick Lynn.

“To Ms. Ratlieff, we have worked together all the facts of this case for a clear understanding of what occurred,” Lynn said. “On behalf of the men and women of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, I want to express my sincerest apologies for the experience you have had with our police department.”

