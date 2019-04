Mint juleps — a cocktail made with bourbon, mint and simple syrup — are a popular offering at the annual Kentucky Derby; more than 120,000 are sold trackside each year. But the Derby isn’t the only horse race held at Churchill Downs during the first week in May, and race organizers have developed other specialty cocktails to be sold during those races, including the "Oaks Lily" and the “Thurby” old-fashioned.