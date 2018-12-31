China's factory activity loses steam

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... China’s factory activity contracts for the first time in two years. As the world's second-biggest economy continues to slow, how much of the U.S.-China trade war is dragging on growth? Bangladesh’s leader Sheikh Hasina wins a record fourth term in office following her success with the economy. But critics allege that her party is becoming increasingly authoritarian. And, the Zanzibar archipelago off the east coast of Africa is trying to clamp down on the lucrative illegal trade in spices. Today's show is sponsored by Netsuite and Wasabi Technologies.