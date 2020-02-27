CDC Appears To Have Fixed Issue Delaying Coronavirus Testing In U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has apparently resolved a problem that has hindered testing for the new coronavirus, NPR has learned.

There has been a bottleneck in testing for the coronavirus because of problems with the test kits the CDC has distributed to labs around the United States.

Wednesday night, the CDC announced a new case of the COVID-19 disease in California that could represent the first U.S. case of the virus spreading within the general population. That diagnosis was delayed because testing wasn't done immediately.

But the Association of Public Health Laboratories says the CDC has resolved the testing problem, which will allow much wider and quicker testing around the country.

The association, which represents public health labs around the U.S. that test for infectious diseases, says that dozens of labs will hopefully be able to begin testing within the next week and that more will follow.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

