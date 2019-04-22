Americans waste a lot of food. According to one food-waste reduction non-profit — each year — we throw out 52 million tons of it. One of the reasons for the waste, is, well, aesthetic. Basically, it’s ugly produce ... fruits and vegetables that don’t meet grocery store standards for size or shape. In our subscription-box-loving age, some entrepreneurs are working to rebrand and find consumers for these ugly fruits and veggies.
Can consumers change their minds about "ugly" produce?
By Rachel Osier Lindley • 2 hours ago