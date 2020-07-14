Britain bans Huawei from 5G network; US rejects China's claims in most of the South China Sea; Judge to hear university case over ICE decision

Top of The World — our morning news round up written by editors at The World. Subscribe here.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered Huawei equipment purged from Britain's 5G network by 2027 and banned UK mobile providers from purchasing 5G equipment from the company. In January, Britain said that equipment from the Chinese tech giant could be used on a limited basis in the country’s new 5G network. Since then, Johnson has faced significant pressure from the US and British lawmakers over the plan.

British Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden told Parliament that the decision will delay the rollout of 5G in the UK by two to three years, and add costs of up to $2.5 billion. The Huawei ban is seen as a win for the Trump administration, which has long threatened Britain that it would sever an intelligence-sharing arrangement over concerns of Huawei's relationship with the Chinese government.

What The World is following

A judge is scheduled to hear arguments today involving over 200 universities and 17 states seeking to temporarily block the Trump administration from enforcing new regulations for international students. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that international students would be stripped of their student visas if their coursework is entirely online. Under the new rules, international students must leave the country — or would not be allowed in — if they cannot take classes in person.

The schools are challenging the policy’s legal grounds arguing the policy is forcing universities to “choose between opening their campuses regardless of the public health risks, or forcing their international students to leave the country.”

And, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said yesterday that the US rejects China's claims in most of the South China Sea. "We are making clear: Beijing’s claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them," Pompeo said. The announcement drew sharp criticism from China.

Also, Manuel “Matty” Moroun, a controversial billionaire businessman who owned the critical Ambassador Bridge connecting Michigan to Canada, has died at 93. Moroun drew widespread cricitism over opposing plans by Michigan and Canada to build a publicly owned commuter bridge across the Detroit River.

From The WorldOnline learning is a big struggle in formerly ISIS-controlled Mosul

Students in Mosul in northern Iraq saw their education come to a stop when ISIS took over their city. In 2017, Iraqi and American forces liberated the city but reconstruction has been painfully slow and online learning during the pandemic has proven difficult.

As Iran arrests Instagram influencers, some seek safety abroad

Parkour star Alireza Japalaghy's video landed him in hot water with Iranian authorities for violating public decency codes, forcing him to escape to Turkey. The possibility of extradition back to Iran has human rights activists concerned.

Bright spot

Entrepreneurs in New Zealand are working to develop animatronic dolphins that look almost identical to their flesh-and-bone counterparts. The dolphins can follow instructions, swim in small aquariums in shopping malls and withstand close human contact.

The nearly $25 million per animal price tag may be steep, but a business developer for Edge Innovations, the company making the case for the robots, said at least one large Chinese company had committed to replacing real dolphins with robots.

