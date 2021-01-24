A Brief Taste of Spring Temperatures Expected this Week

Spring-like temperatures are anticipated across the Sunshine State beginning Monday with highs aiming for the upper 70s and a few locations even entering into the 80s.

An area of high pressure was continuing to situate itself off the southeast coast of the Florida Peninsula Sunday. The clockwise rotational force around this high pressure system has been delivering a warm, and moist, south-southwesterly flow over the southern Peninsula. Parts of South Florida have been taking advantage of the warm temperatures over the weekend as a weak cold front progressed to the north of the region, blocking the enjoyable temperatures from reaching parts of the northern Peninsula. However, now that the cold front has significantly weakened, the warm air will be able to penetrate into North Florida and the Florida Panhandle beginning Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be the warmest days for the Sunshine State with highs climbing into the upper 70s for parts of the Florida Panhandle and northern parts of the Peninsula. Central and South Florida could enter into the low to mid 80s. This will have some spots flirting with record high temperatures. These unseasonably warm temperatures will not last long however. Weather models are forecasting a cold front to sweep through the state beginning Wednesday which could deliver scattered showers, and another cool down for the end of the work week. The cold front is expected to move through parts of the Florida Panhandle beginning Wednesday before pushing into northern parts of the Florida Peninsula Wednesday night. South Florida should then receive the cold front and an uptick in shower activity by Thursday.

On the backside of the cold front temperatures are expected to return to near seasonal with high afternoon temperatures only climbing up close to 60 degrees Thursday in the Panhandle and maintaining the low to mid 60s in North Florida. Frost advisories and even some scattered freeze warnings may make a return Thursday night as temperatures fall into the 30s. South Florida will be spared for Thursday but cool afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s will be possible for Friday.

January is typically the coldest month of the year for the Sunshine State. South Florida generally experiences high afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s during the month of January compared to North Florida which averages temperatures in the mid 60s and the Panhandle which is typically in the low to mid 60s.

