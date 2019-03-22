Brexit's delayed, but is damage to business already done?

From the BBC World Service… A delay's been granted, but are you still confused about Brexit? We're in Brussels just hours after the European Union wiped a March 29 exit from the calendar to hear exclusively from the boss of Europe's busiest port about how he's preparing for any outcome. We'll also get a taste of what Brexit uncertainty is like for food-and-drinks producers, and ask an economist whether the damage to business on both sides of the English Channel has already been done.

