Brexit stands to hurt the rest of the EU, too

British Prime Minister Theresa May endured another tumultuous week as she tried and failed to get lawmakers to approve the Brexit deal she'd agreed with the 27 other European Union member nations. Lawmakers rejected that deal, and they also voted against leaving the EU without a deal, denying May any further leverage in negotiations. Today, they voted to delay Britain's departure, initially set for March 29. Although the world's attention is focused on Britain's problems, Brexit does not bode well for the UK's partners in Europe, either.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.